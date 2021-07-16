Clean-up begins after tornado destroys home, injures people in Barrie, Ont

BARRIE, Ont. - The central Ontario city of Barrie will turn its attention to clean-up today after a twister tore through a neighbourhood, damaging homes and injuring several people.

Paramedics have said eight people were taken to hospital, and several others were treated for minor injuries.

Fire Chief Cory Mainprize said roughly 20 homes are considered uninhabitable, with two or three completely destroyed.

Crews are expected to start making some of the repairs today, including patching up roofs that weren't too badly damaged.

Mayor Jeff Lehman says the community has already started coming together to support those who lost the most to the tornado, donating food and supplies.

He noted it's a familiar scene to many long-time Barrie residents. A tornado killed eight people and injured more than a hundred others in the city in 1985. Hundreds of homes in the Allendale neighbourhood were destroyed.