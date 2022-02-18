Cleanup continues after latest winter storm

Cleanup continues in Windsor-Essex after the latest winter storm.

In the city, crews continue to plow and salt main streets.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, acting operations executive director Phong Nguy says crews will shift to residential streets on Friday.

He says it was a challenging storm.

"Especially the time it came which is extremely heavy traffic hour yesterday," he says. "So we had to fight our way through the traffic also so that was not fun."

Nguy says the intensity of the snow was extremely high early Friday morning.

"We're still a little bit behind and then we are still catching up right now on our main roads and then after that, just judging from this, we're getting roughly four to six inches of snow so we are going to go into residential a little later today," says Nguy.

Environment Canada lifted the Winter Storm Warning for Windsor-Essex just after 3:30 Friday morning.

Since late Wednesday, the region saw rain, freezing rain and snow.