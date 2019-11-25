Cleanup Continues at Westcourt in Windsor

Progress is being reported in the cleanup of a downtown Windsor apartment building that sustained damages from a fire in its parking garage.

According to its Facebook page, work crews at the Westcourt building on Goyeau Ave. are cleaning hallways and staircases.

Duct work is being cleaned and ceiling tiles are being removed from the halls throughout the building after a fire that took place on Tuesday, November 12th.

Since then, more than 200 tenants have been out the building due to a lack of hydro, water and heat.

Once the clean-up is done, the work will be verified before residents are allowed to return home.

No date has been set for their return.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office blamed the fire on an electrical failure in the underground parking garage that resulted in a car fire that spread to seven vehicles, and smoke throughout the highrise.

Three residents and two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation.

They were treated and released from hospital.