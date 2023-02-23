Cleanup underway in south Windsor after Wednesday's ice storm

Cleanup is underway in south Windsor after dozens of trees and branches came down in the ice storm.

Rob Pizzuti lives in the 3700-block of Askin Avenue near Cabana Road West and says around 12:30 Thursday morning, a branch from the tree in his front yard came down, hitting his roof and damaging the eavestrough and siding of his house.

"I was home at the time, it was about 12:30 at night, the branch I heard the ripping noise and it slammed against the ceiling, I jumped off the sofa, crashed and leaning against the house right now," says Pizzuti.

A tree snaps near a home in the 3700-block of Askin Avenue in south Windsor, February 23, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

He is thankful no one was hurt.

"Everyone's good right now," he says. "We spent about an hour cutting up the branch on our front porch and driveway to clear it out just so we can get to work."

Pizzuti says he continues to hear a ripping sound as branches continue to fall from trees in his neighbourhood.

There are a number of traffic lights out in the area. Some are also flashing red.

Thousands of residents in the region remain without power but crews are working to restore service.

Enwin, Hydro One, Essex Powerlines and E.L.K. Energy are all dealing with outages in every municipality.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi