Clemson Remains Overwhelming No. 1

Clemson easily held off Alabama to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.

Clemson has been No. 1 since the preseason. The Tigers have been top-ranked 23 times in school history but never more than five times in a season before this year.

The Crimson Tide ran away from Georgia to make the case to be No. 1, but it wasn't enough to topple the Tigers.

Clemson beat Georgia Tech by 66 points, the most lopsided Atlantic Coast Conference football game ever.

The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62. The Crimson Tide got the remaining eight.

Notre Dame moved up to No. 3, No. 4 Georgia dropped one spot and Ohio State moved up to No. 5 a week before the Big Ten starts playing. Oklahoma State is No. 6, with Texas A&M, Penn State, Cincinnati and Florida rounding out the top 10.

North Carolina took a big fall, dropping nine spots to No. 14 after losing at Florida State.

