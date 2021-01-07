Clemson's Lawrence is NFL Bound

Trevor Lawrence had said in September he planned to play his junior season, graduate in December and move on to the NFL.

Lawrence discussed in October keeping his options open, which included possibly returning for another year of college as discussions of the No. 1 pick intensified between the then winless New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence finished 34-2 in his college career, leading Clemson to three ACC titles and the national title after the 2018 season.

He finished second in the Heisman Trophy race Tuesday night to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.

with files from Associated Press