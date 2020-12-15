Cleveland Dropping 'Indians' Name After 2021 Season

The Cleveland Indians on Monday confirmed media reports that the team will be changing its name.

The Major League Baseball club will continue to be the Indians through the 2021 baseball season and adopt its new moniker moving forward, although a new name has not been selected.

A statement issued by team owner Paul Dolan yesterday said that the team will never forget its past but that while he has often associated the club's unforgettable memories with the name Indians, he believes that Cleveland is the most important part of the team's name.

Dolan said the decision to change the team's name came out of conversations that the organization had with various groups over the summer as part of the team's commitment to addressing social justice issues.

With files from the Associated Press