Cleveland Indians to Review Contentious Nickname

The Cleveland Indians have announced that they are reviewing their contentious nickname.

The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to making a positive impact in their community and that they embrace their responsibility to advance social justice and equality.

The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905.

In 2018, the Indians removed their Chief Wahoo logo from caps and jersey worn by the team. The red-faced mascot, however, remains on some team merchandise.

The move matches one made by the NFL's Washington Redskins, who Friday said they are embarking on a "thorough review" of their name.

FedEx on Thursday called for the Redskins to change their name, and Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store.



With files from the Associated Press