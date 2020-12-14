Cleveland Plans to Drop 'Indians' Nickname

The Cleveland Indians are going to change their team name.

According to a report by the New York Times, the decision to change will come after years of protests from fans and Native American groups.

The Times reports the club will make the announcement as soon as this week.

It is not clear what the next step in the naming process will be for the club heading into the 2021 season.

Cleveland will reportedly keep its current mascot and the uniforms in 2021 before making a change ahead of the 2022 season.

In 2019, Cleveland announced it would end the use of the Chief Wahoo logo on its uniform.

The former Washington Redskins donned the name Washington Football Team before the 2020 football season.

With files from the Associated Press