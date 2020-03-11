Clippers Crush Warriors

The Clippers led the Warriors 76-48 at the half and cruised to a 131-107 win in San Francisco.

Kawhi Leonard had 23 points and Reggie Jackson added 16 off the bench for LA, which has won seven-of-eight. Dragan Bender led Golden State with 23 points while Andrew Wiggins put up 21 in defeat.

Windsor's Mychal Mulder signed a multi-year deal with the Warriors earlier in the day, after his initial 10 day contract had expired.

Mulder struggled somewhat however last night, finishing with only three points. He connected on only one of nine field goals, and went (0-7) from three-point range, in 26 minutes of action,

The Warriors have traded wins and losses over their last seven games and are an NBA-worst 15-and-50 overall.



with files from Associated Press