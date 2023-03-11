Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history

Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio last week reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act that would allow states to make daylight time permanent.

If passed, the law would have knock-on effects across Canada with provinces including British Columbia and Ontario waiting on neighbouring U.S. states to ditch the time change before they do so too.

B.C. Premier David Eby says the province wants to remain "in sync'' with West Coast American states and he's "very much looking forward to getting rid of daylight saving time.''

The U.S. bill, first proposed in 2018, has repeatedly failed to get through both chambers of Congress, and last March it stalled in the House without a vote.

University of British Columbia business professor Werner Antweiler says the latest version of the bill has bipartisan backing and if it passes, B.C.'s time change at 2 a.m. Sunday morning may be its last.