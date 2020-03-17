Close to 100 people in Windsor-Essex Tested for COVID-19

WINDSOR — Close to 100 people in Windsor-Essex have been tested for COVID-19 and there are still NO POSITIVE cases in the region.

In its daily update by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, it noted 96 tests have been done, zero have come back positive and 37 tests are pending.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the provincial state of emergency moves recommendations to close bars, restaurants, legions and theatres into orders.

"Right now, we have a window of opportunity to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 as a combined coordinated response that is happening everywhere, every province, every health unit," he says. "We have to put public safety and community good above the bottom line."

There are 441 cases across the country, 177 in Ontario and four deaths in Canada

Dr. Ahmed says people should not panic.

"It's a global pandemic and I think everyone is anxious and that is why we are urging to please stay calm," he says.

Originally, it took 24 hours to receive test results but with the number of increased tests, results are being delayed.

Dr. Ahmed says it now takes 2-3 days to receive the results and people who are tested are being asked to self-isolate until a confirmed negative is received.

He says people need to practice social distancing by staying away from people for two metres.

He says if people are sick, they must stay home and anyone who has travelled outside of Canada, needs to isolate themselves for 14 days.



