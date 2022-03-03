Close to 50 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 88 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and no new deaths.

WECHU says there are now 270 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 18 active outbreaks in the region.

Two are workplace outbreaks, six are community outbreaks, two are hospital outbreaks and eight are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 579 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.8 per cent have received two doses.

53.5 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.