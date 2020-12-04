Close to 500 lbs. of Marijuana Seized Heading into Michigan

Close to 500 lbs. of illicit cannabis was seized on its way into Detroit this week.

Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) pulled a tractor-trailer in for secondary inspection at the Fort Street Cargo Facility Monday.

According to officials, the truck's manifest showed its cargo as peat moss. Border agents conducted an x-ray scan that showed inconsistencies in the packaging and physical inspection was launched.

Officers and a canine unit then located approximately 450 lbs. of marijuana concealed in 13 cartons among legitimate cargo. An additional quantity of THC gummies for personal use was recovered from the cab of the truck as well, according to the release.

Officers then seized the illicit goods, truck, and trailer and issued a $5,000 fine. The driver of the vehicle was denied admission into the U.S. and escorted back to Canada.

According to the release, the Detroit Field Office covers all ports of entry throughout Michigan. The facility has seen a significant increase in illicit drugs seized since essential travel restrictions were enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 10,000 pounds of marijuana has been seized at ports of entry across the state.