Closing Arguments Wrap Up in Windsor Murder Trial 

Deliberations will begin Wednesday in the second degree murder trial of a Windsor man charged in a double shooting.

Dia Hanan, 36, is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Alekesji Guzhavin in December 2015 and charged with attempted murder for shooting Gregory Henriquez.

Both men were shot multiple times.

During the four week trial that began October 28th, the jury heard the two victims went to Hanan's home at 187 Oak St. to borrow money, there was a struggle and shots were fired.

In closing submissions presented to the jury on Tuesday, the defence told the jurors that Hanan was acting in self defence for himself and his young family who was in the home at the time of the shooting and the crown's main witness isn't reliable or trustworthy.

"You should have serious reservations about trusting a single word that comes out of Gregory Henriquez's mouth," said defence lawyer Christopher Uwagboe.

"It could have been him or his family," said Uwagboe in wrapping up his closing submissions.

The defence pointed out Guzhavin's reputation for violence, gun selling and a danger to others.

Guzhavin had also been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in the city just months before his death.

Assistant Crown George Spartinos says Hanan's version of events is 'implausible, unbelieveable and incapable of raising a reasonable doubt.'

"It is a scene from a bad movie. It is preposterous," said Spartinos.

Hanan had testified that he snatched Guzhavin's gun and then fired blindly in the dark.

"He had the gun and always had the gun," concluded Spartinos.

Justice Kirk Munroe will give the jury his final instructions before the jury begins deliberating until a verdict is reached.

