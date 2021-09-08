Closure extended at Windsor Assembly Plant

Another blow to the Windsor Assembly Plant.

According to a tweet from Unifor Local 444, the company has informed the union the facility will also be down the weeks of September 13 and September 20.

This comes after production was put on hold the weeks of August 30 and September 6 as well.

The plant has been idle for much of the year because of a shortage of microchips.

As heard on AM800 Wednesday, Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says they're working hard to get their members back to work.

Cassidy says, without government action, experts believe there's no end in sight for the shortage due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued high demand for products requiring microchips.