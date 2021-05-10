Closure Extended Once Again at Windsor Assembly Plant

The doors at the Windsor Assembly Plant will remain locked for at least another week.

Production has been halted since March 29 due to a worldwide shortage of microchips with the company extending the closure week by week since.

Work was set to resume the week of May 17, but according to a tweet from Unifor Local 444, Stellantis informed the union Monday night of the change and did not provide any word of when employees can expect to be called back.

Local 444 president Dave Cassidy was quite vocal last week when the closure was extended stating, "Hopefully it opens some eyes from upper levels of government about procurement, about building in Canada."

In a written statement, Stellantis says it, "continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry."