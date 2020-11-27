The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting a cluster of COVID-19 cases at two Windsor hospitals.

Both Windsor Regional Hospital Ouelette Campus and Hôtel Dieu Grace Healthcare are being investigated by the health unit.

Four cases made up of one patient and three staff members from the seventh floor of the Ouellette campus have been confirmed by Dr. Wassim Saad, Chief of Staff at Windor Regional Hospital as positive for COVID-19.

Saad says everyone in the unit is being tested and no visitors will be allowed to enter the seventh floor while they determine where the cases came from. They are calling the infection a cluster until they determine the extent of it.

"The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is working closely with hospital administrators to determine the source of transmission and the potential risk to staff and patients," says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health for the WECHU.

The health unit is unable to provide specific details about the cases or number of contacts at the hospital due to privacy considerations.