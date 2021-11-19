CMA urges federal government to protect healthcare workers from harassment

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is calling on the federal government to fulfill its promise to support physicians and other healthcare employees against online harassment.

Dr. Katharine Smart, CMA President, tells AM800 News that the level of in-person and online harassment of healthcare professionals has reached an all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We definitely heard Prime Minister Trudeau speak to the importance of cyberspace being safe and also speaking to the importance of healthcare professionals not being accosted, bullied, harassed for doing their work," says Smart. "We're looking forward to working with them to see this become a reality."

The association wants the federal government to accelerate establishing a new offence in the Criminal Code of Canada that addresses threats, violence, harassment and intimidation of healthcare workers and anyone seeking healthcare treatment, both in-person and online, including on social media platforms.

During the federal election campaign, the Liberals pledged to introduce new criminal sanctions for those who intimidate or harass healthcare workers.

The promises came as protesters gathered outside hospitals in opposition to proof-of-vaccination requirements and other public health measures.

Smart thinks it's just one more thing contributing to burnout and the moral distress healthcare workers are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic..

"We all felt a moral and ethical obligation to our society and community to come out and be advocating to combat the misinformation that had become so rampant," says Smart. "So people are really putting themselves out there, personally, because they felt hat responsibility to make sure their communities had accurate information."

She adds with these platforms, it's coming at people from all angles.

"People are experiencing in-person when they're actually at work and now they're experiencing it online, so it can be very relentless," she says. "Of course, what we don't want is for people to be silent because there's accurate information, and being able to educate the public and answer the questions, is so, so critical right now.)

The medical association is also calling on social media companies to address harassment and threats made on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.