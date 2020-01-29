CMHA Calls to Normalize Mental Health Issues

The local Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is calling for the normalization of mental health issues.

Wednesday is the 10th annual Bell Let's Talk Day — The goal is to promote awareness and action with a strategy built on 4 key pillars: Fighting the stigma, improving access to care, supporting world-class research and leading by example in workplace mental health.

Local CMHA Spokesperson Kim Willis tells AM800 News, one of the biggest challenges is availability of services.

"We need funding to keep pace with the needs across Canada and certainly in the Windsor-Essex community," says Willis. "We work really well in collaborating with our partners and maximizing what we have, but we could certainly with more funding, alleviate wait times and get to more people sooner."

Willis believes too many people see mental health as a weakness.

"That you're broken in some way shape or form, and that it can't be managed and you're just labeled as crazy or not someone you want to be around, when the fact is, all of us have mental health," she says. "We all experience highs and lows and there's nothing to be ashamed of."

Willis says the world we live in today has a big impact on mental health.

"Social isolation is a huge factor in anxiety and depression and people on their devices and you can have everything delivered to your home, you never have to leave your home, and I think that impacts our mental health and wellness significantly."

One in five people in Canada will experience a mental health issue or illness in any given year. One of the biggest hurdles for anyone suffering from mental illness is overcoming the stigma. It is the number one reason why two-thirds of those living with a mental illness do not seek help.

As part of Bell Lets Talk, our parent company, Bell Media, will donate 5 cents towards Canadian mental health initiatives for every text, call, tweet, social media view and use of our Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.