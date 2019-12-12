CN Train Derails in Southwest Detroit

Officials in Detroit are cleaning up after a Canadian National (CN) freight train derailed.

It happened Thursday morning on the tracks in the area of 2525 Clark St. south of Michigan Ave. in southwest Detroit.

According to the Detroit Fire Department (DFD), five of the 12 overturned rail cars were marked as being flammable materials containers, however all five were empty at the time of the incident.

As a result, the Detroit Fire Department Hazmat Unit declared the incident as a Level 1 - no hazardous material.

There are no reports of any injuries and DFD has determined there is no health risk to residents in the area.

Several of the derailed cars are on elevated tracks spanning Scotten and Vinewood.

Until the derailment has been cleared, the city has closed these streets between Michigan Ave. and Brandon as a safety precaution.

Personnel from Conrail are on site to manage the process of safely clearing the derailment, a process that is expected to take several hours.