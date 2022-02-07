Coast Guard rescues 18 from ice floe in Lake Erie

18 people have been rescued from a chunk of floating ice in Lake Erie near Sandusky, Ohio.

The U-S Coast Guard says the group had been riding A-T-V's off Catawba State Park when a crack in the ice cut them off from the island.

They were spotted by a Coast Guard helicopter.

11 of the stranded riders were rescued by the Coast Guard, while the remaining seven were taken to safety by a Good Samaritan with an air-boat.

Rescue efforts began about 1 p.m. after an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Detroit noticed approximately 20 people on an ice floe, with several ATVs looking for a route back to land.

Emergency medical services were standing by, but no one required medical attention.