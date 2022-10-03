Coats for Kids campaign asking the community for help

The UHC - Hub of Opportunities' 2022 Coats for Kids campaign officially began last month, and officials say they need the community's help and support to reach their collection goals.

They're asking members of the Windsor-Essex community to take the time to look in their closets and donate unwanted items that would allow families to stay warm this winter season.

UHC is collecting new and gently used children and adult coats in preparation for distribution, which begins on Saturday, November 12, and the organization hopes to collect 6000 coats by the end of October.

CEO June Muir says with the rising cost of living, many individuals struggle to provide these necessities and turn to organizations like UHC for help.

"We know, and we have seen an increase in our food bank usage, so we know that this year there's going to be an increase in our Coats fore Kids program. People are trying to pay for their utilities, their groceries, rent has increased. We know cost of living has increased, everything has increased," she stated.

Muir says they work with volunteers and community partners to provide children, with warm, clean, and affordable coats, and they're asking the community for their help so no one goes cold this winter.

"So we're expecting a lot of people to ask about our program this year," Muir continued. "Coats are not cheap, we give out hats, gloves, mitts, snowpants and also if we do have adult coats available we also give those out. But it really is a Coats for Kids program for children."

She says with that being said, due to some of the high school aged youth that use the program, they're also accepting adult size coats.

"We have youth in high school that need adult sizes. We do like to collect a lot of adult coats for the children and the youth, but we also have adults that access the program. And if we have them available we are there to hand them out and distribute to adults."

Coats can be dropped of at the UHC-Hub of Opportunities Windsor Office, located at 6955 Cantelon Dr. until October 31.

People can also visit UHC's website to find a drop off location closet to them.

The UHC - Hub of Opportunities has been running the Coats for Kids program since 2002.