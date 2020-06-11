Cocaine and Oxycodone Tabs Seized in Chatham-Kent Drug Bust

More illegal drugs have been taken off the streets of Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say on Tuesday, members of the Intelligence Section executed a search warrant at a home in Chatham.

According to police, $1000 worth of prepackaged cocaine was seized along with magic mushrooms and oxycodone tabs.

Police say they also found a large amount of Canadian cash and digital scales.

A 38-year-old Chatham man is charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent police