Cocaine, crossbow and gun seized in Essex raid

A raid in Essex has resulted in multiple weapons related charges being laid.

The OPP Street Crime Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team and Canine Services executed a search warrant at an address on the 3rd concession Road on Tuesday, January 31st.

Police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, a crossbow and a firearm.

A 39-year old man from Essex was taken into custody and is facing a list of charges including 8 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Windsor.