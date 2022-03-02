Cocaine found in semi at Ambassador Bridge

(Detroit, MI) -- Border officials say a truck driver is facing charges after six duffel bags containing cocaine were found in his vehicle.

The seizure was made February 24 as Jagrant Hill was trying to get across the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.

A border officer found the drugs in a storage compartment during an inspection.

The drugs were wrapped individually in bundles and marked with logos and numbers.

Authorities say the amount of cocaine totaled over 140 kilograms.

Gill told authorities he didn't know how the drugs got into his truck.

— with files from MetroSource