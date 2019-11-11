Coco Paving Fined by Ministry of Labour

A Windsor based paving company has been fined by a Toronto judge.

Coco Paving Inc. failed to have a "spotter" present for an excavator while working on Simcoe and Kellett Streets in Port Perry in February of 2018.

According to the Ministry of Labour, the company pleaded guilty after the excavator's boom was lifted into overhead powerlines with workers present.

No one was injured but Justice of the Peace John MacDonald levied a $50,000 fine and a 25 per cent victim surcharge under the Provincial Offences Act Wednesday.

That surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime, according to the release.

It's the fourth conviction for the company.

Two of those convictions involved the death of a worker.