Code of Conduct being developed to address 'unruly behaviour' at city-owned facilities

A member of Windsor City Council wants a Code of Conduct developed for all city-owned facilities.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie asked administration during Monday's meeting to bring forward a policy regarding behaviour at all city-owned facilities such as City Hall, the WFCU Centre, community centres and libraries.

McKenzie says there's a line and they don't want people to cross it.

"Once it starts getting violent and unruly and things like that. I want to nip this in the bud, I guess, before it becomes an issue," he says. "I don't want to see it escalate into a violent issue that then we're dealing with afterward."

McKenzie's aim is to address "unruly behaviour' and hopes administration develops a policy like the one put in place by the County of Essex, which put a focus on behaviour and security measures to enter county buildings.

The county measures were approved in early May after a protest by around 250 people at the Essex Civic Centre, a protest that forced county council to cancel one of their meetings.

McKenzie says they need to take steps to ensure people are following the rules.

"There's a line that people just aren't crossing, right. I think everybody needs to be aware that here's the rules, you can't break them. If you break them, here's what the consequences are. Let's be proactive before things escalate into something worse, I just don't want to see someone get hurt," he says.

McKenzie also wants administration to explore the feasibility of increased security measures, such as metal detectors, at certain sites like City Hall and the main bowl of the WFCU Centre.

Administration will bring a potential policy back to council at a future meeting.