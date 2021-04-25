Cohort Dismissed at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Elementary School

A small cohort of student at Windsor's Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School has been dismissed due to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School board says it was notified of the confirmed case Friday afternoon.

According to the release, the cohort will not be returning to school next week.

The board says the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is working on contact tracing and has notified all those involved directly.

According to the release, the board is aware most students are currently not attending school, but "felt it was still important to keep the school community informed."