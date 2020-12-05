Cohort Dismissed at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary in River Canard

Another cohort of students has been dismissed from St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School due to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says it learned of two confirmed cases of the virus at the school at 9381 Townline Rd. Saturday.

As a result, a class of 20 and 18 students from a bus cohort have been asked to stay home Monday, according to the board.

The announcement comes less than a week after a cohort of 26 students was dismissed from the school due to the virus on Nov. 29.

Those directly affected by the situation are being contacted by the board and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The board says a voice message has been sent out to the entire school community assuring them administration is working closely with the health unit on contact tracing.

Parents should send their children to school as planned Monday unless they've been contacted by officials, according to the board.

The catholic board is reminding parents to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms and keep them home if they're ill.