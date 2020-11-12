iHeartRadio
Cohort Dismissed at WJ Langlois Catholic School due to COVID-19

AM800-News-WJ-Langlois-School-Stock-1

A cohort of 19 students has been dismissed at W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School in Windsor due to a positive case of COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says it learned of a confirmed case at the school at 3110 Rivard Ave. late Thursday afternoon.

According to the board, everyone who may have been exposed will be contacted by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Students and staff who have not been contacted directly can attend school as usual Friday.

