Cohort sent Home from L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School

A cohort of 21 students has been dismissed from L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School in Forest Glade.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says a confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified by the health unit Thursday night.

According to the board, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is working with the school at 10715 Eastcourt Dr. to identify close contacts and anyone who hasn't been notified should attend school as planned Friday.

The dismissal comes on the same day the health unit announced all students in Essex County would switch to online learning Monday due to climbing COVID-19 numbers.