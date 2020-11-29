Cohorts Dismissed at Catholic Elementary Schools Due to COVD-19

Three cohorts have been dismissed by the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board due to COVID-19.

The board made the announcement late Sunday night after it learned of positive cases at two schools.

Forty-one students from two cohorts have been dismissed from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School at 1400 Cousineau Rd. in Windsor.

One cohort of 26 students has been dismissed from St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School at 9381 Townline Rd. in River Canard.

The board says it's working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on contact tracing and will reach out to those directly affected with further instructions.

According to the release, anyone who has not been contacted may attended school as usual.