Colasanti's Identified as Possible COVID-19 Exposure Point

A popular garden centre in Kingsville has been identified as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced residents might have been exposed to the virus at Colasanti's Tropical Gardens at 1550 Road 3.

Officials are asking anyone who visited the location during business hours on May 11 and May 12 to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.

The health unit says the risk of infection is low, but they're notifying the public as a precaution.