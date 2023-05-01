Colchester Beach water park up for third and final vote at council Monday night

The hotly debated Colchester Beach floating inflatable water park will go before Essex Council Monday night for a third and final reading.

If passed, the bylaw would allow for the Town of Essex and Aqua City to enter into a one year lease agreement for the operation of the water park at the beach.

It narrowly moved onto the third reading by a vote of 4-3 on April 17.

Back on April 20th, Mayor Sherry Bondy told AM800 News that she could not support the water park at that time due to parking issues and water qaulity issues at the beach and she felt the vote on May 1 could go either way.

Bondy said the water park is something she may consider in the future, however she did not want to make matters worse before they had solutions.

Essex Town Council gets underway at 6 p.m. Monday night.