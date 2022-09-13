Colchester man drowns in Lake Erie

A 56-year-old man has died after drowning in Lake Erie over the weekend.

According to the Essex OPP, officers received a report of a missing person in Colchester on Saturday, September 10.

An investigation determined the man had been at the beach when a family member couldn't find him.

Officers say they were directed to the shoreline near an address on McCarthy Drive, where the man was located in the water.

Life saving measures were initiated by officers until Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner, but at this time police say they do not believe the death was suspicious.