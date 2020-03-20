Colchester North Top of the Class in Fraser Elementary School Rankings

Colchester North Public School in Essex is the top school in Windsor-Essex according to the Fraser Institute's annual ranking of Ontario elementary schools for 2019.

The school scored 9.8 out of 10 on its annual report card — that's a major jump compared to 7.5 in 2018.

Bellewood Public School in Windsor is in second spot scoring 8.9.

The research organization ranks more than 3,000 schools from across the province based on nine key indicators from annual province wide testing on reading, writing and math tests.

