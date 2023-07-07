Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada but heat wave continues on coasts

TORONTO - A cold front passing through Ontario and Quebec is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave.

Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says the cold front is expected to cause a return to near normal temperatures in the coming days.

Parts of Ontario, from Uxbridge to Renfrew, and Quebec, from Upper Gatineau to Chibougamau, were under severe thunderstorm watches Thursday, with the weather agency warning of scattered thunderstorms and the possibility of strong winds.

Areas further east will have to wait for relief as parts of Atlantic Canada from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia remain under heat warnings set to continue today and last into the weekend in some areas.

The heat could last longer in British Columbia, where heat warnings remain for inland sections from the north to central coast and in the Fraser Canyon area east of Vancouver, where daytime highs between 30 and 35 C are expected through Sunday.

Special air quality statements are in effect in northern parts of B.C., Alberta and Quebec due to forest fires.