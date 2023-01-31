Cold snap expected for the work week across Windsor-Essex

Get ready to bundle up for a cold snap across Windsor-Essex.

Meteorologist Doug Gillham with The Weather Network told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that this week will be the coldest one of the winter so far for Windsor-Essex, and might even be the coldest week we see all winter.

The forecast is calling for overnight temperatures in the range of -11 C to -16 C between Tuesday and Friday, but even colder with the wind chill factored in.

Gillham says that a wavy jet stream pattern over the North Pacific and Alaska has dislodged some Arctic air that has plunged south into the region.

"It is a reminder that it is still winter, a taste of reality. But it doesn't look like it's going to take over the pattern right through February, it looks like a short-lived period of winter weather," he says.

Despite the cold, Gillham says there are no snow storms in the forecast at this time.

"As the Arctic air builds later in the week, we'll have a couple of shots of flurries, maybe a dusting of snow. But there are no storms in sight," he adds.