Cold Snap isn't Indicator for Rest of Season

After a mild start to winter, we're feeling more like the season now.

Meteorologically-speaking, this is the dead of winter and brighter days lay ahead.

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips says the recent cold snap will be rather short with temperatures rising a bit next week.

He says weather models show it'll be milder than normal for February.

Phillips says there's been an absence of winter temperatures until this week.

"We probably seeing the coldest and the longest stretch of winter-like weather in Windsor-Essex County than all winter," says Phillips. "And yet temperatures are still maybe a couple degrees below normal but nothing like, no polar vortex biting us or anything like this."

Senior Climatologist at Environment Canada David Phillips at Holy Names High School in Windsor, March 27, 2018 (Photo by AM800's Teresinha Medeiros)

He says the area is likely to see some windchills of -17 this week that'll make it feel like winter:

"The number of days below minus 10, if that's all that nature's been able to throw at you, temperature say of minus 10, you've had none of those so far and typically you would have had 14 by this time," he says. "So I really think it's winter missing in action this winter, this year."

Phillips says since October there has been 47cm of snow compared to 68cm Windsor-Essex normally receives.

As for temperature, Windsor-Essex had no days this winter of -10 where normally the region would see 14 of those cold days by now.