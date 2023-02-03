Cold snap to end in Windsor-Essex this weekend

Windsor-Essex has been spared from any extreme cold warnings that many other parts of the province are dealing with, but the area is still feeling the chill.

Friday will see a high of minus 10°C, with the wind chill making it feel more like minus 18 this afternoon.

The good news according to Environment Canada is that temperatures are expected to warm up fairly quickly.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, meteorologist Daniel Liota says the cold snap will end this weekend.

"Today will be your coldest day, tonight will be another cold night but by the weekend it starts to warm up. And then it looks like we're back to above seasonal temperatures right through the week, so if you can endure the next 24 hours or so you're good to go," he said.

Liota says tonight will be a bit colder temperature wise, but the wind will be a little bit lighter.

"So it'll be gusty through the day, but overnight tonight the winds won't be as strong as they were this morning," he continued. "We'll see temperatures drop tonight to about minus 18°C, so the air temperature will be colder but the wind chill will be similar as it was this morning at about minus 25°C again tonight."

He says there isn't any snow in the forecast over the next week, with only the chance of flurries on Saturday and a the potential for mixed rain and snow showers on Sunday.

"No accumulation, and our temperatures are just going to be moderating right through the week. We're seasonal tomorrow and then we're above zero and above seasonal from Sunday right through to the end of this week and probably into next weekend as well," Liota said.

Environment Canada is showing highs around 5°C from Tuesday, February 7 into the back half of next week.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive