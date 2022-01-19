Cold snap to end mild weather later today

Today's mild weather will be short-lived as cold weather is set to return across Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada is forecasting a low of -11 C tonight but feeling more like -19 C with the wind chill factored in.

Steven Flisfeder, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist, says the temperature drop will be significant later this afternoon.

"Most January's we do see a large thaw, where we have several days of temperatures above 0 C, followed by a period of well below 0 C. So it's not out of the ordinary for January especially," he says. "So have a hat, scarf and mitts if you are heading out now and don't feel as though its needed now, it will be needed later."

The weather service is also calling for temperatures as low as -13 C into Monday evening.