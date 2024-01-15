Cold warning issued by Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has issued a cold warning for the region.

A cold warning is issued by WECHU when the temperature reaches -15°C (5°F) without the wind chill for one day.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, WECHU’s Medical Officer of Health says everyone is at risk from cold.

Especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work outdoors, people with pre-existing heart conditions or respiratory illnesses, and those who are experiencing homelessness.

"The consequences can be as simple as skin issues, cardiovascular accidents and death. Fall injuries. Frost Bite."

Dr. Aloosh says when experiencing hypothermia, the body goes through different stages.

"The first stage is shivering and seeing goosebumps on skin. Hands become numb. Quick shallow breathing and feeling tired. As soon as they experience those symptoms they should consider that they are at risk."

He says if you suspect that you or anyone else may have hypothermia, 911 should be called immediately.

Dr. Aloosh says cold-related injuries are preventable.

"Dress in layers. Put on wind resistant clothing and keep moving moving. Keep ourself and our clothes dry. Change clothes when they are wet. Drink warm liquids. Avoid alcohol because it increases the risk of hypothermia."

Environment Canada had previously issued an extreme cold warning for Windsor-Essex on Monday and says we should see a return to more normal temperatures next week.