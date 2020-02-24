Coldest Night of the Year Walk Raises $71,000 for Downtown Mission 

More than $71,000 has been raised to help the homeless in Windsor.

Just over 200 people joined Windsor's Downtown Mission for the seventh annual Coldest Night of the Year Walk Saturday.

Janice Dougherty brought her daughters Kinsley and Kylie to the event from Essex so they could walk a mile in someone else's shoes.

"It's a good experience for the girls. They see things you really don't see, especially outside in Essex and they appreciate what they have," she says. "They learn that you have to be kind to people no matter their situation and you have to be willing to give your time to help them get out of that situation."

Dougherty says the mission's a great cause to get behind.

"We like what they're doing and we believe in their mission, so we came down and we're volunteering at one of the rest stations," says Dougherty.

Money raised is used to fund services for the homeless in downtown Windsor.

