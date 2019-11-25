Colio to Release Pot Infused Beverage

Harrow-based Colio Wines is getting into the cannabis drink sector.

The company will be making flavoured cannabis-infused beverages with southwestern Ontario's Eve and Co.

New provisions on edible pot were released by the province back in June that will see a limited run of products allowed by mid-December.

Jim Clark is President of Colio Estate Wines - he spoke with Patty Handysides on The Afternoon News and says Colio's new partners already started the ball rolling.

"They opened a 1-million sq. ft. facility and that will be part of their expansion and part of that use will be into the beverage side of it and eventually the edible side of the cannabis sector," he says.

Clark says the pair has already decided what their first project will kick things off.

"Our Girls Night Out brands, that will be the lead we'll be starting with and we'll see how the sector and that part develops," says Clark.

The new guidelines won't permit pot infused products to be associated with tobacco or alcohol and companies will not be allowed to package multiple cannabis infused products together.

He says consumers will continue to get the same flavour from the Girls Night Out line of products without the alcohol.

"Exactly the same as a couple of our Girls Night Out flavoured products, obviously there'll be no alcohol, which is not allowed under regulatory side, but certainly the taste profile will be very similar," he says.

The companies anticipate distributing the adult-use beverages in 2020.