'Collapsed' Windsor Salt talks shock Unifor

A turn of events at the bargaining table has left the union representing striking Windsor Salt workers in shock.

Unifor Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt says the bargaining team from local 240 and local 1959 were in 'total shock' by the company's media release saying talks collapsed between the parties.

"We didn't feel that that's the way things were going," says Nesbitt. "We didn't think that we had done anything other than continue to raise the concerns and bargain in good faith."

As AM800 news reported on Tuesday, the company released a statement saying negotiations stalled after it appeared the two sides reached an agreement on nearly all outstanding proposals

Nesbitt says the union was not aware talks collapsed and that conversations were ongoing.

"We were quite shocked that they had put out that kind of release because we weren't aware that talks had collapsed," says Nesbitt. "We thought that there were still conversations going but the union and the bargaining committees remain committed to reaching a far agreement. So we definitely didn't know anything until they put out a media release that they felt that the talks had collapsed."

She says she has heard from some of her members after the company released its statement.

"I think that our members are confused," she says. "I think that they also some realize that this might be a tactic that the company is using. I think for the most part their standing behind the union and understanding that the bargaining committee and the union is fully behind them."

According to the company statement, it offered the union significant pay increases over the life of the proposed agreement. For example, under the company's wage proposal, skilled trades workers currently earning $45.24 per hour would end the contract earning $51.84 per hour. A highly skilled production worker would start the contract earning $45.84 per hour and end the contract earning $49.84. In addition to the wages, the company adds it offered significant bonus opportunities, various wage premium increases, and maintenance of regular cost-of-living wage adjustments as a hedge against inflation.

Nearly 250 unionized employees walked off the job on February 17 to back contract demands.

The sides have been meeting virtually since the end of April after the company suspended in person talks after an an alleged assault at the Ojibway mine facility.

The union is holding a rally in support of the workers on Thursday outside of Windsor City Hall at 12 p.m.