Collavino family donates wetland habitat to ERCA to create Collavino Conservation Area

A new wetland habitat has been donated to the Essex Region Conservation Authority to create a new conservation area.

With a donation from the Collavino family, 150 acres of ecologically sensitive wetland habitat will be protected by ERCA for the Collavino Conservation Area.

It is a mix of wetland and floodplain within the Detroit River Area of Concern near the mouth of the Canard River in Amherstburg.

The donation was finalized in early October and the Collavino family has previously worked with ERCA on various projects.

Tania Jobin, Chair of the Essex Region Conservation Authority, says the wetlands provide homes for many animals.

"The Loris Collavino family donated some provincially significant wetlands which provides habitats for different members of Species at Risk including the Blanding's Turtle, Eastern Foxsnake, and the Queensnake to mention a few."

She says why the wetland is so important.

"Wetlands are critically important to mitigate flooding and also have impacts on our climate change. So, it's important that these areas are preserved, as well as, it's going to be an educational opportunity for our youth. And it's an area where it's walkable, people can enjoy the space"

She says she is so thankful for the donation.

"We are incredibly grateful to Loris Collavino, to his team, and to his family for this opportunity, and for everyone to share in it as well."

The land is a Provincially Significant Wetland and Environmentally Significant Area.

The wetland portion of this property is intended to stay as a wetland and to be used for fishing, hiking, hunting, camping and various other activities.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi