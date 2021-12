Due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and new provincial health restrictions, St. Clair College is delaying the start of the winter session by one week.

The first week of classes will now begin Monday, January 17th and will be held online.

The college has announced face-to-face in-person classes will resume Monday, January 24th.

The March Break will continue as planned, and the winter semester will end April 29th.