College Football Bowl Games Set

LSU will play Oklahoma and Ohio State will face defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

The selection committee revealed the pairings for the national semifinals and the final four was no surprise.

LSU (13-0) will head back to Atlanta for its playoff game to face the Big 12 champion Sooners (12-1) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

The Buckeyes (13-0) will face third-seeded, Clemson (13-0) in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona also on Dec. 28.

The national championship game is set for Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

Other big NCAA bowl games include, Michigan playing Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day in Orlando.

Michigan State faces Wake Forest December 27th in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.