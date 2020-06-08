College Sports Suspended for the Fall

College sports across Ontario have been suspended for the fall semester.

The Ontario Colleges Athletic Association announced on Monday, the suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting softball, baseball, cross country, rugby, soccer and golf.

College Vice President of Student Services Ron Seguin says it is unfortunate but necessary.

"It's the one we hoped we didn't get to, but for a lot of obvious reasons with the pandemic and various schools trying to piece together academic plans for the fall, it was the right decision to make," he says.

Seguin says the key to the decision is the word 'suspend', noting it is not a cancellation.

As of now, the plan is to resume winter sports in the new year.

"In an unorthodox way, we are going to start with our winter sports and recreate spring sports, catching up with what we lost in the fall," adds Seguin.

The OCAA will review the situation on an ongoing basis with a goal of starting winter sports in January.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi

